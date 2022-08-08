18-year-old boy dies in Kronom-Kyerease fire disaster, two others injured

Regional News of Monday, 8 August 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

A boy believed to be 18 years old has died while two others have been admitted to the hospital after a fire disaster at Kronom Kyerease in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



The deceased who was only identified as Atta was allegedly burnt beyond recognition after he tried to douse the fire at a rubber manufacturing company in the area.



Firefighters from the Ghana National fire service, who went to the scene to save the situation, disclosed that the fire started on the evening of Saturday at the plastic melting factory, but later spread to an 11-bedroom house and three other adjoining buildings.



The fire caused destruction to the assets in the buildings



The Breman Fire Station’s Divisional Commander, DO3 Selasie Avevor, in an interview with OTEC News Kwame Agyenim Boateng noted that the fire was so strong that it took more fire officers and materials than usual to quench it.



He noted that the two victims who suffered various degrees of injuries and have been admitted to the Breman Hospital are the owners of the factory and the 11-bedroom house. The victims lost consciousness due to the extent of the fire.



The Ghana National Fire Service GNFS has however begun an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire.