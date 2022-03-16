18 suspects arrested in Bawku over killing of Fulani horse trader – Police

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Police say horse trader was shot by unknown assailants



18 suspects will be interrogated and screened – Police



I was frightened by what I saw when entering Bawku – Haruna Iddrisu



The Upper East Regional Police Command has indicated that it has arrested 18 suspects in connection with the recent disturbance which led to the killing of a Fulani horse trader.



The Public Relations Officer for the regional command, ASP David Fianko-Okyere said that the Fulani horse trader was shot by unknown assailants on a motorbike, citinewsroom.com reports.



“We have arrested 18 people, and they are all under investigation and by close of today, Tuesday, they will be sent to court for further investigations. We are currently interrogating and screening these 18 people and making processes for further investigations.



“A swoop was conducted, and we are screening them. Possibly the evidence that we will get from them will determine the charges. So, let’s wait till we finish preparing the charges,” ASP Fianko-Okyere is quoted.



The Bawku Municipality has recently seen a lot of violence between factions of the youth which has led to the deployment of the military and police to the district and the establishment of curfews.



Minority Leader and Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Haruna Iddrissu, has charged the Minister of Interior not to take the conflict in Bawku lightly due to the deteriorating situation.



According to him, he was frightened by what he saw in the area during his last visit to the region, hence the need for security agencies to take necessary steps to curb the brewing tension.



The Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service in Bawku has also disclosed that over 100 basic school teachers have fled the district because of the current insecurity.



It further stated that parents had stopped about 2,247 pupils from going to school in order to keep them safe.