18 former staff still signatories to University of Ghana’s bank accounts – Auditor General

General News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: peacefmonline.com

The Auditor General’s bank confirmation conducted during their 2021 audit disclosed that 18 separated staff continue to be on the approved signatories of the University of Ghana’s bank accounts.



It was recommended that the Director of Finance liaise with all Provosts, Deans and Directors to review all bank accounts signatories and ensure that all separated staff are excluded from the mandatory/optional signatory list.



School Fees



It was noted that out of the total amount of GH¢25,843,084.74 reported in the financial statements as students’ fees receivable, an amount of GH¢2,549,366.12 is owed by 700 students who were not in the active students list for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 academic years.



Weaknesses were also noted in the management of students’ fees receivable. To enhance the management of students’ receivables, it was recommended that the Director of Finance should ensure the development of aging reports on students’ receivables and investigate the total amount of GH¢3,407,815.63 assigned to the unknown students.



