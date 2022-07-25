18 fatalities hit Upper East in the 2nd quarter of 2022

Regional News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Correspondence from Upper East Region





The Upper East Region has recorded 76 road crushes in the second half of 2022, out of which 18 were fatal cases.



Mr. Banewel Antwi, Assistant Planning Manager of the National Road Safety Commission, disclosed this in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Upper East Regional Correspondent, Sarah Dubure.



He pointed out Zamse Technical School (ZAMSTEC) Junction in Bolgatanga, Tanzui Junction in Bolgatanga, and Notre Dame Senior High School Junction as hot spots for accidents in the region.



He disclosed that most tricycle riders, in a rush to cash in fast, indulged in overspeeding, a reason for most of the accidents.



He added that 90% of the crashes involved motorbikes and tricycles and, hence, called on riders to ride cautiously.



"So you know, in the Upper East Region, our means of transport is mostly motorbikes and tricycles, and when you look at the figures, they contribute 90%of our crashes. So those who are using the motorbikes should be careful when they are on the road," he cautioned.



Mr. Antwi advised road users to always check carefully before joining other drivers on the road.



"Whenever you are joining the road as a rider or driver, make sure to look carefully to see if the roads are free before you can enter. Don't just jump in and go," he warned.



The Assistant Planning Manager also entreated pedestrians to be alert anytime they wanted to cross the road.



"And I will tell the pedestrians too that before you cross the road, make sure you look left, right, and left again before you cross," He said.



The Assistant Planning Manager complained about the incidence of road users jumping traffic lights and admonished them to desist from the practice.



"The riders, or the drivers, I will entreat you that when you get to the traffic light, obey the red light. People will be trying to jump in and run and go fast. That one won't help us, so I'm just trying to tell you to make sure you obey the traffic lights so that we will all stay alive," he entreated.



He advised the general public to take the necessary caution when driving.



"The general public should take their lives very seriously. When you lose your life, you lose everything. As you are alive, look at the way you are struggling with this life, so if you are not there, how will your children survive?" He quizzed.