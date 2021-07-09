17th edition of Ghana party in the park UK launched

Diasporian News of Friday, 9 July 2021

Source: Beverly Broohm, Contibutor

The 17th edition of the 'Ghana Party in the Park' which is one of the most highly anticipated annual events for Ghanaians in the diaspora was launched yesterday at the Sky Bar inside Villagio here in Accra.



In attendance were the likes of Sarkodie, Mr. Drew, S3fa, Amerado, D black, Yaw Tog, actress Ama K Abebrese, Kofi Jamar, Kweku Flick, Kwabenya Kwabena, media personality Bola Ray and a host of others.



The ceremony was hosted by Doreen Avio and Ibrahim Ben Baako.



At the event, Rapper Sarkodie's real name Michael Owusu Addo has announced the Creative Director of this year’s event.



Sarkodie commenting on his appointment and what patrons should expect at the upcoming event said



“It’s going to be a great show, I am going to make sure the artiste psyche themselves well because when artists are good, they give you good performance and I am going to make sure that happens so watch out, whoever is in London get your tickets and be a party in the park”



This year’s edition would be categorized by performances from a number of musicians who would be on the event bill for the first time.



The ultimate goal of the festival is to present music, food, arts, and true Ghanaian entertainment.



The festival which started in 2005 and was hosted by Akwaaba Group, attracts over 8000 people from around the UK, Ghana, Holland, Germany, France, Canada, and the US making it the biggest Ghanaian event outside of Ghana.



The event comes off on the 24th of July, 2021 at Trent Park in the United Kingdom and the show promises to be a good one.







