$170 million judgement debt: Who will you investigate? – NPP man takes on AG

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: happyghana.com

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s communication team, Padmore Baffour Agyapong, has kicked against the decision of the Attorney General to investigate the Power Purchasing Agreement (PPA) which was signed under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama-led government and the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).



According to him, if anyone is to be investigated, it should be persons who terminated the contract.



Speaking on a panel discussion on ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ with Don Prah, he expressed:



“I have heard the AG say they will investigate the issue. My question is, what are we investigating and who are we investigating? Politics destroys a lot of things. Whether there is investigation or not, as a country, we will pay the money.



So obviously those who terminated that contract should be investigated. We don’t build a country this way”.



Padmore added that in any case the NPP and the NDC are both to blame for the approval of this contract which is perceived to be bad.



“Where were the NPP MPs when Mahama signed this contract? Why didn’t they raise objections for us to know that this contract was bad?



Yet all these contracts were signed and once a government signs a contract it becomes binding on the country. So, the NPP was part of the approval process of the contract signed by Mahama”.



Godfred Yeboah Dame, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice says the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service will be investigating the Power Purchasing Agreement (PPA) which was signed under the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama led government and the Ghana Power Generation Company (GPGC).



The agreement has resulted in a US$170 million judgement debt, where the Government of Ghana is expected to pay to GPGC as ordered by a Commercial Court in London for unlawful termination of the contract.