17-year-old boy stabbed to death at Obuasi

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Source: Nafisa

A 17-year-old boy at Anyinam in Obuasi Municipal of the Ashanti Region, with the name Captain, had been mercilessly stabbed to death.



Captain is a student of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SEC_TECH).



Information coming out indicates the victim was hanging out with friends at a night club during a 6th March Jamz when the sorrowful incident happened.



After Captain was stabbed, the people around rushed him to Mangoase Government hospital but he died on the way.



An eyewitness said it all resulted from racketeers of Anyinam and Tutuka all in Obuasi Municipal. Some gang of Anyinam raged the night club searching for Tutuka people for murder.



Residents are pleading with government and security agencies for the closure and ban on nightclubs as similar cases keep happening.



The police are still doing investigations the incident.