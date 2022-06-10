You are here: HomeNews2022 06 10Article 1558178

Regional News of Friday, 10 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

17-year-old boy rapes sister, physically assaults her

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo: 12-year-old girl raped by brother in the Central Region File photo: 12-year-old girl raped by brother in the Central Region

12-year-old girl raped by brother in the Central Region

17-year-old leaves sister for dead after raping her

Police arrest 17-year-old boy who raped his sister

A 17-year-old boy, Kofi Sammy, has allegedly physically assaulted and raped his sister in Assin Kyekyewere, a community in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

The victim, a 12-year-old class four pupil, Akosua Bornah, said that the incident happened as she was returning from school during a heavy downpour, Nkwa FM reports.

Narrating her ordeal in an interview with Nkwa FM, Akosua Bornah, said that her brother who lives close to the school asked her to wait on his veranda and go home when the rains stop.

According to Bornah, Kofi Sammy asked her to join him in the room and forced her in after she refused. She said she tried to fight back but the suspect twisted her neck until she fell unconscious and slept with her.

She further stated that after raping her, Sammy threw her through the window to the back of his room and covered her with palm branches, adding that she regained consciousness and managed to find her way back home where she reported her ordeal to her parent.

Her mother, Juliana Owusu, then rushed her to the Abura Dunkwa Government Hospital.

The matter was then referred to the Assin Fosu Police Command who then arrested the suspect, Kofi Sammy. Kofi is in the custody of the police and will soon be arraigned in court.

Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

Join our Newsletter

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Fatawu Dauda

Fatawu Dauda celebrates Japan goalie Kawashima after Black Stars defeat

Businessleading business icon

Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar)

'I purchased two animals and turned them into 200 at 8 years old' – Jacob Caesar shares

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Singer Gyakie

Gyakie replies Blakk Rasta

Africaleading africa news icon

Nigerian singer, Naira Marley

Forensic investigations reveal Naira Marley was involved in cyber fraud

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Many economies are struggling due to the Russian-Ukranian war and coronavirus

The crisis of debt and oil price shocks: The looming storms in Ghana