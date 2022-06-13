You are here: HomeNews2022 06 13Article 1559447

Regional News of Monday, 13 June 2022

17-year-old JHS student drowns in a pit at Kasoa

A 17-year-old student has reportedly drowned in a quarry pit near Liberia Camp in the Central Region.

According to a Daily Graphic report, the Junior High School student had gone to the pit filled with stagnant water to swim with some of his classmates when the incident happened.

The form 3 student who had closed from a weekend class drowned in the process.

His body was retrieved around midday on Sunday, June 12, 2022.

The body has since been deposited at a mortuary at Budumburam while the police continue investigating the incident.

