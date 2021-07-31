17-year-old American donates to Pepease Presby Basic School music centre

Regional News of Saturday, 31 July 2021

Source: GNA

Ms Kendall Ficken, a 17-year-old senior high school student of Charlotte Christian School, North Carolina, United State of America (USA), has donated musical instruments to Pepease Presbyterian Basic School.



The musical equipment worth US$3,000 presented by the American philanthropist is to assist the basic school to commence a Creative Arts Centre.



Ms Ficken, a violinist, who has a strong passion for music was of the v iew that talents in school children must be well nurtured to benefit society and the pupils.



Out of passion, she established the Music for Ghana organization, a Non-Profit Organization in the USA to support music education in Ghana.



She was supported by her parents Mr and Mrs Ficken who later decided to establish a music school at the Pepease Presbyterian Basic School in the Kwahu East District of Eastern Region.



At a ceremony to break the grounds for the commencement of the facility, Mr Fredrick Osafo Ntim, Chief Executive Officer of FON Group of Companies, who stood in for Ms Ficken said the project that would be completed in 12 months would cost US$ 65,000.



He said all architectural designs were secured by the Kwahu East District Planning Officer.



He said the philanthropist with support from her church and in collaboration with the Charlotte Christian School in USA masterminded the project to encourage students with passion for music and gifted to practise music as their talent.



Mr Ntim said second batch of musical equipment to stock the music school had been shipped by Ms Ficken for the project.



The District Chief Executive promised that the District Assembly Engineers would take it upon themselves to supervise the project to ensure quality work.



The Pepease District Minister of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rev Kennedy Twum- Barimah, through whom the music school was being established thanked the Ficken and Ntim Families for their response to his request to have ICT Centre and Music School at the Presbyterian Basic School.



He also entreated all other individuals and corporate bodies to willingly support education to ensure development in the area since education was key to every developed country.



Mr Isaac Agyapong, the Kwahu East District Chief Executive (DCE), District Director of Education, Mr. Robert Andah Monney, Rev Benard Yaw Owusu, Kwahu Presbytery Clerk and traditional authorities of Kwahu Pepease expressed their happiness for the project.



A presentation of the musical equipment to the school was done after the programme.