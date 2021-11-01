17 die in gory accident on Offinso-Abofour road

General News of Monday, 1 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

17 persons have died in a gory accident on the Offinso-Abofour road in the Ashanti Region.



The accident which occurred at 3 am on Monday morning, November 1, 2021, include 10 children, 6 females and a male.



According to reports by Angelonline.com.gh, the accident happened after the MAN Diesel vehicle heading toward Kumasi collided with a Sprinter bus heading towards Accra.



Confirming the news to angelonline.com, the Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in the Ashanti Region, Simbiatu Wiredu, said, “Seventeen (17) other persons are also injured and have been rushed to the Offinso Hospital for treatment while the dead are in the morgue,” she added.



“Of the seven adults, one is a male while six are females…two children (males) died and eight females who are also children also died…,” she said further.