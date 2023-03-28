17 MMDAs have received more than GH¢400 million in addition to their IGF – Minister

Regional News of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

The Ghanaian government, through the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, has awarded grants to 17 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) as part of the World Bank-funded Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project to improve the operation and maintenance of drainage and flood mitigation infrastructure in communities along the Odaw River Basin in the Greater Accra Region.



Dan Botwe, the Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Okere, stated at a breakfast meeting with 17 District Chief Executives in Accra that the MMDAs had been given more than 400 million Ghana cedis in addition to the Internal Generated Funds (IGF) to improve access to basic infrastructure in the targeted flood.



Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Ablekuma Central, North, and West Municipal Assemblies, Adentan Municipal Assembly, Ayawaso Central, East, North, and West Municipal Assemblies, Ga Central, East, North, and West Municipal Assemblies, La Dade Kotopon Municipal Assembly, La-Nkwantanang Madina Municipal Assembly, Okaikoi North Municipal Assembly, and Klottey Korle Municipal Assembly will all benefit from the Capacity Support Grant Scheme.



“It has been identified that the Odaw River goes through 17 assemblies in the Greater Accra Region, and it would be important to dredge the drain to prevent flooding this rainy season,” he said. He stated that the government, with the assistance of the World Bank, has approved more than $200 million and that the Works and Housing Ministry is embarking on several projects. The Sanitation Ministry is also committed to some projects and has purchased several trucks and assembly equipment. Our job is to mobilise and gather the 17 assemblies so that they can work despite the heavy rains. That’s the job they’re supposed to do”.



Boye Laryee, MCE for Okaikwei North, assured his constituents that there will be no flooding in the municipality because the Assembly, he believes, has put measures in place to prevent such occurrences.