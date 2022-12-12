16-year-old boy tortured for allegedly stealing GH¢4,000

Regional News of Monday, 12 December 2022

Source: Elvis Anokye, Contributor

A 16-year-old boy is currently battling for his life at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu after being assaulted and tortured by a gang of men and women at Assin Adiembra.



The juvenile, whose name has been withheld was wrongfully accused of stealing GH¢4,000.00 from a woman, Madam Abena Mansa who lives in the same community as the victim.



The father of the victim, Michael Nkum pointing out the victim's ordeal to Angel Fm/TV Reporter Kwame Owusu Asante Shadrack indicated that even though the victim had denied the allegation, the suspected woman Abena Mansa did not heed the victim's word.



But instead joined forces with 3 well-built men to force a confession out of the victim.



According to the father, the victim's hand was tied to his back and also tied to loads of plastic chairs parked in one of the separate rooms of the suspect and subsequently subjected him to severe assaults and torture.



The victim was seen being slapped from left and right with a rain of insults falling on him by the bystanders. Items used to torture him include shockers, according to the father, Mr. Nkum.



As a result, the victim sustained bruises on his eyes and body which landed him at the hospital.



Surprisingly, the following day, the woman who claims her ¢4000.00 called the father of the victim and confessed that she had found the money in her room so he should forgive her.



Mr. Nkum said he cannot understand, he told Shadrack.



The matter has since been reported to the police for action against the woman and all the suspects involve else he will take the law into his own hand, the father fumed.



Assin Fosu Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) confirming the incident to Shadrack said steps have been taken to get the perpetrators arrested.