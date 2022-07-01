16-year-old JHS girl kidnapped in Kasoa shares horrific ordeal

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 1 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kidnapper takes blood sample of victim



School girl kidnapped in Kasoa



Kasoa kidnapped girl found unconscious by the roadside



The 16-year-old Junior High School (JHS) pupil, who was kidnapped at Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana, has shared her terrible experience of how she suffered in the hands of kidnappers, an Adomonline.com report has said.



In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, June 30, 2022, the victim, whose name was given by Adomonline.com as Ama, (pseudo name) said on that fateful day; Tuesday, June 28, 2022 she was abducted by unknown men when she boarded a taxi enroute to school.



According to her, in the course of the journey, one of the unknown men covered her mouth with a handkerchief making her unconscious.



She added that after she woke up, she found herself in an uncompleted building together with other victims screaming for help.



“I stopped a taxi with two men in it and they told me to sit in front. In the course of the journey, one of them covered my mouth with a handkerchief and I fell unconscious”, she was quoted by Adomonline.com as having said.



She further disclosed that, during an exchange of words with one of the kidnappers on why he had slapped her, he hit her neck and she fell unconscious again.



“One of the kidnappers hit my neck and I fell unconscious again but I felt he took my blood with syringe”.



The victim said that to her surprise, a Good Samaritan suddenly appeared in the uncompleted building and offered to help her escape.



“The man asked me not to make any noise to alert the kidnappers so that he can rescue me. On Wednesday morning when the people went out, the man came to rescue me and the others in the house”, she recounted.



Meanwhile, Ama said she is still struggling to recover after two days with her captors.



Adomonline.com further indicated that the Junior High School pupil was reportedly found unconscious by the roadside close to the Kasoa Obom traffic light on Wednesday afternoon, June 29, 2022.



Her father also disclosed that no ransom was paid to secure the release of his daughter.



Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Watch how you can nominate from the video below.







LAYL/WA