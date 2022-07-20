16 persons in critical conditions after a bus crashed into a bridge

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

An accident on the Tamale – Kpandai highway has left several persons injured with 16 others in critical condition after a bus crashed into a bridge.



The sixteen people are currently receiving treatment at the Tamale Teaching Hospital after a Metro Mass Transit bus they were traveling in was involved in an accident.



Ten others who sustained minor injuries have been treated and discharged.



The Tamale-bound vehicle is reported to have had 67 occupants on board when the incident happened on Tuesday night.



The passengers accused the driver of sleeping behind the wheel and subsequently lost control over the vehicle thereby causing the accident.