16 months salary owed SP huge corruption risk – Azeem

General News of Friday, 16 December 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Anti-graft campaigner, Vitus Azeem has described the sixteen months’ salary owed the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng as a huge corruption risk.



The Minority in Parliament alleged that per documents available to them, the Special Prosecutor has not drawn a salary since he was sworn into office on August 5, 2021.



Speaking to Starr News, Vitus Azeem said this is a corruption risk that has to be addressed with the utmost urgency.



“I’m not surprised but it’s very unfortunate, what will be the reason? You appoint somebody and give the person an appointment letter and fix the person’s salary and for sixteen months you are not paying the person and you expect the person to be going to work. Is it that the salary has not been determined or there’s no money to pay? It is unfortunate but I’m not surprised because this is not the first time it is happening. We even have ministers coming out and saying we have not been paid, why it is so, I don’t understand. How do you expect the person to survive?



He added: “It is a corruption risk because if I don’t have money to spend and I have to pay my child’s school fees and then somebody comes to offer me money in the morning, I would be tempted to take it. So if the government is serious about the fight against corruption then it needs to do something about that practice.”



