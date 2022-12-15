16 declared wanted by police not NDC members – Lawyer

Politics of Thursday, 15 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Beatrice Annan, has indicated that the 16 persons wanted by police for causing violence at the Youth and Women Conference of the NDC are not members of the party.



According to her, the 16 persons do not have any links with the party as was suggested in some earlier reports.



“They are not accredited observers, they are not delegates [and] they are not members of the party,” she stated on TV3‘s New Day on Thursday, December 15.



On December 10, some hoodlums were captured engaging in violent acts during the Youth and Women’s Conference held by the National Democratic Congress.



The suspects who were said to belong to rival factions of the party engaged in violent clashes which caused injury to three persons and destruction to property.



Based on this, the police announced a GH¢10,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of these 16 persons.



