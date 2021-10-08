16 Assembly Members rain curses on DCE, Regional Coordinator, others over ‘disenfranchisement’

General News of Friday, 8 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Assin South District Assembly Members in the Central Region have invoked curses on the District Chief Executive, Coordinating Director, Regional Minister, New Patriotic Party Regional Chairman and others for disenfranchisement.



According to the angry members numbering 16, they were prevented from exercising their rights and responsibility due to alleged lateness.



Expressing their rage, the spokesperson for the group, Jonathan Owusu known in the neighbourhood as Nana Yaw, noted that the confirmation exercise was scheduled for October 7, 2021, at 0930 hours but was rescheduled for 0800 hours at a different location without prior notification.



He said: “We were supposed to vote at the Nsuaem Pentecost Church but while waiting for the exercise to begin, we received a message at exactly 7:30 that the voting will be done at Assinkran Methodist Church.



“When we got there, the Regional Chairman, Coordinating Director, Presiding Member, Member of Parliament for the area and Assin South District Commander stopped us from entering because we didn’t get there on time.”



On this account, they invoked curses with a crate of eggs, a sheep and five Schnapps on the accused persons.



They subsequently renounced the confirmation of the District Chief Executive of the assembly who is in the person of Felicia Ntrakwah Amissah.



According to them, unless the exercise is redone, the assembly is without a Chief Executive.



“As we speak now, the Assin South Assembly has no DCE, because we the assembly members do not accept the confirmation.”



Meanwhile, giving the reason for the postponement and change of venue for the exercise, the Presiding Member of the assembly, Emmanuel J.K. Boadi said the Pentecost church where they usually hold their meetings was unavailable because it was being used by the church for a programme ongoing in all district churches.



However, checks from the churches revealed the alleged church program was not in session.



Prior to today’s event, the assembly had met to vote on September 30, 2021, to confirm the nominee.



Out of 36 members, the nominee garnered 21 “yes” votes which was insufficient to install her as DCE, according to article 243 (1) of the 1992 Constitution.