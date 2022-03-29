15Gp reduction fuel an insult to Ghanaians – Sammy Gyamfi fires government

General News of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

The National Communication Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mr. Sammy Gyamfi has described the government’s decision to reduce petroleum products by 15 pesewas as an insult to the people of Ghana.



“That is even an insult to Ghanaians. You have increased petroleum product by 70% just in three months, then when it is time for you to reduce it, you claim you’ve done it by 15 pesewas,” Mr. Sammy Gyamfi said this in an interview with Adom TV monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Sammy Gyamfi’s comments come after the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori Atta on Thursday, March 24, 2022, announced that fuel prices in Ghana will go down by 15 pesewas per litre effective April 1, 2022.



“To mitigate the rising price of petroleum products at the pumps, for the next three months, the government has decided to reduce margins in the petroleum price build-up by a total of 15 pesewas per litre with effect from 1st April”. Finance Minister Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta said.



But speaking on the matter, the NDC National Communication Officer Mr. Sammy Gyamfi slammed the government saying it is an insult to its citizens.



He also went further to chide the government saying the reduction won’t bring any positive impact on the lives of Ghanaians.



“In practical terms, you’ve reduced it by 67 pesewas. What impact would that have on the lives of Ghanaians? How is it going to help us? It’s a total insult,” he said.