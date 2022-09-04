15 rooms, one latrine - Shukura resident shares frustration with landlord

General News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: Daryl Kofi Doku, Contributor

Edem a resident of Shukura a suburb of Accra has shared his experience and the struggles he is facing after relocating to Shukura to rent for the first time.



He revealed that because of the pressure in searching for a place to rent, he forgot to do a thorough check on the building before renting.



“During raining season, especially this year, water has been coming to my room and my porch every day when it rains,” he said.



Sharing other Challenges he faces, he disclosed that there are about fifteen tenants in the house that shares one latrine.



He revealed that he recently received two letters from the landlady one asking him to vacate his room for a family member and the second letter tasked him to pay 200 Cedis instead of the 110 Cedis he used to pay as monthly rent



He urges his fellow peers who are willing to rent to investigate and make inquiries on rooms before they rent.



“If it is your first time renting a house, you need to be patient, go around and look at the place, especially during the rainy season, check leakages, and speak to people about the landlord or the landlady before.



He disclosed this in an interview with MultiCDB.



