15 pesewas reduction in fuel prices shambolic – John Jinapor

General News of Friday, 25 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Jinapor says 15 pesewas represent only a 1.4% reduction



15 pesewas reduction ‘a drop in a mighty ocean’ – MP



Don’t blame COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine war for the increase in full prices - MP



Former Deputy Energy Minister, John Jinapor, has described the 15 pesewas reduction in fuel prices by the government as shambolic.



According to Jinapor, the reduction will not help in any way to alleviate the current hardship of Ghanaians because the price of fuel has already increased five times in 2022.



“If you reduce petroleum prices by 15 pesewas, what is the net effect? The net effect is that you’re reducing the prices by 1.4%. Already, this year, petroleum prices at the pump have increased by about 66%,” Jinapor is reported by myjoyonline.com.



He added that “and so, if prices have gone up by about 66% and you move the whole government machinery to brainstorm for 4 days and the only thing, they can do is to reduce fuel prices by about 1%, for me that is shambolic. That is a drop in a mighty ocean.”



The former deputy minister, who is also the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu, also explained that the increase in fuel prices is because of the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi.



He, therefore, stated that the government cannot say that increase in fuel prices is because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.



The government has announced a reduction in the margin for petroleum price-build up by a total of 15 pesewas per litre effective April 1, 2022.



The move, according to the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to mitigate the impact of rising petroleum prices at the pump covering a three-month period.



Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on March 24, 2022, the minister said, “to mitigate the rising price of petroleum products at the pumps for the next three months, the government has decided to reduce margins in petroleum price build-up by a total of 15 pesewas per litre with effect from 1st of April.”