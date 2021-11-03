15 in critical condition in multiple-vehicle crash at Mankessim

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Fifteen people are in critical condition following a gory accident on the Mankessim to Cape Coast Highway in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region Wednesday, November 3.



The accident involved eight vehicles.



Information gathered by EIB Network's Central Regional Correspondent, Yaw Boagyan indicates that a tanker spilled oil on the road making it slippery and resulting in the vehicles skidding and crashing in the process.



The victims, mainly market women who were going to Mankessim to trade were transported to the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital for treatment.



Meanwhile, the driver of the oil tanker has been arrested by the Mankessim Police to assist in investigations.







