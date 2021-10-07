15 Ashaiman robbers arrested for snatching a woman’s Range Rover

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 7 October 2021

The police in Asahiman have reportedly apprehended 15 persons for robbery and car snatching.



The suspects are being held in the custody of the Ashaiman Divisional Police Headquarters assisting in investigations.



In a Daily Guide report sighted by GhanaWeb, the suspects snatched an unregistered Range Rover being driven by a woman at Adjei-Kojo and bolted.



"The gang was however chased by a group of commercial motorbike riders (Okada) who were later joined in their pursuit by a police team," the report said.



The team traced the criminals to their hideout at an area around Atedeka where they were finally arrested by the police.



A search conducted by the police in the area led to the arrest of additional suspects and the retrieval of a weapon.