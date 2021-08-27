145 police, 35 immigration officers deployed for reopening of Aflao border demo

Regional News of Friday, 27 August 2021

Source: 3news.com

Special security forces from Accra have been deployed to assist the Denu Police Command in the Volta region to ensure law and order during the ‘open our border’ demonstration on Friday August 27, 2021.



TV3’s Armstrong Gold who is monitoring the protest reported that a total number of 145 police officers and 35 immigration officers have been deployed to lead the demonstration.



Some residents of the Ketu South district in the Volta Region are demonstrating to demand the reopening of the Aflao border.



The borders were closed in March 2020 as a measure to control the importation of the coronavirus into the country.



Bright Dzili, a spokesperson for the residents planning to protest said. “All we are asking the government to do is to open our borders for our lives to get back to normal.”