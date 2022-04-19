14-year-old girl dies mysteriously at beach on Easter Monday

General News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Revelers who thronged the Kokrobite Beach on Easter Monday were left in shock after a 14-year-old Junior High School student died amidst the merrymaking.



According to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, the deceased who is a Junior High School (JHS) 3 pupil of Kokrobite Presby School had gone to the beach in the company of some friends.



The deceased was said to be on some rocks packed at the beachside when a heavy storm blew, causing some of the rocks to split.



A remnant of the broken rock is said to have hit the 14-year-old on the forehead causing her to bleed excessively amidst shouts for help.



She was subsequently rushed to the Kokrobite Hospital but was pronounced dead at the facility.



The incident confirmed by the assemblyman for Kokrobite Electoral Area, Saka Allotey is said to have left her family and schoolmates in a state of shock over the circumstance leading to her death.



Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary pending autopsy.