14-year-old brain tumor patient detained for hospital bill saved by a group

Regional News of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: Nana Peprah

Erica Younayel, a fourteen (14) year old JHS 2 student who received brain tumor treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and had been detained for inability to pay hospital bills, has finally been discharged.



The young female patient who is a student of the Krobo Junior High School in the Afigya Kwabre South District of Ashanti Region had been detained for almost one and a half months, according to reports. This in turn got her parents stranded and helpless, thus after their inability to raise the 3,000 cedis bill.



Smiles were however put on their faces after members of Emmanuel Addo Fan Club, an Afigya Kwabre South-based organization came in to save the situation.



It was revealed that the help came in after a U.S.A-based Emmanuel Addo, the Founder and President of the Fan Club got the news of the sad incident through Hon. Karikari Simon, a Ghanaian-based Chairman of the group.



The bill together with other items which were presented by the members of the Fan Club at the D2A (E.N.T) ward on Friday was at the cost of Gh¢ 5000.00.



Dr. Karikari Simon, the Chairman of the club who led the group to do the presentation explained that he had the unfortunate information about the girl from the headmistress of her school through Krobo executives and the women organizer of the Fan Club that, the girl from their own constituency had been detained at the hospital for more than one month, due to her parent's inability to pay her bills after she had received brain tumor treatment.



According to him, he informed Mr. Emmanuel Addo, the President of the club who is not in the country - Ghana. Dr. Karikari added that the President and Founder took it upon himself to fund the bills and other items worth over ¢5,000 for the girl who had been detained for one and half months.



Dr. Karikari on behalf of the president and the club handed over the money to the headmistress, Madam Doris Oti who in turn presented it to the girl and her parents at the hospital.



Speaking further in an interview, Dr. Karikari said the club was ever ready to assist anyone within the constituency who may go into difficulties, especially when it comes to ailments.



He however urged philanthropists and other well-to-do groups within the other communities to always consider and extend hands to the less privileged ones who may go into some difficulties.



"Nobody forces or teaches anyone how and what to do with their monies, but what we're saying is that, it's very urgent for the rich ones to know that their riches were not meant to be enjoyed by themselves alone. Yes, when you're blessed, get it at the back of your mind that your blessings are meant for others too. We'll surely account for whatever we get and how we use them," he said.



Mr. Yuonayel Anthony, the father of the girl speaking to this reporter expressed his profound gratitude to the Fan Club for the timely intervention which gave him and his family a great sigh of relief. He however urged them to continue with the good works.



The father, after sighing a great relief shared an ordeal over how some known well-to-do personalities within the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency ignored him after he had called on them for assistance.



"I called one popular and a wealthy man I don't want to mention his name. He sadly snubbed me when I called him for assistance over my daughter's ailment. He told me point blank he was not ready to help me, and after that, he hung up the call. We had lost all hopes until the Emmanuel Addo Fan Club came to rescue us. We're most grateful to them," he said.



He pleaded with other corporate and civil organizations to emulate the good example set by the Emmanuel Addo Fan Club to help put smiles on the faces of other families and individuals who may be in need.



Finally, Ms. Mirinda Melody Boadiwaa, the Principal Nursing Officer (PNO) at the D2A Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) department, speaking on behalf of the family and the hospital commended the fan club for the kind gesture done to the family of Yuonayel. She urged them to keep up the good work in serving mankind, especially the less privileged and the needy ones in the society.