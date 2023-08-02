14-year-old boy attacked with machetes was involved in a robbery – Watch Dog Committee alleges

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The attack on JHS 2 student Philip Dadzie, 14, has taken a new turn.



According to information previously obtained, two people riding a motorbike attacked the young victim, who suffered many machete wounds.



The two people reportedly approached the victim as he was jogging to ask for directions.



However, the two are accused of attacking him and wounding him with machetes.



Residents were outraged by the incident and demanded action be taken right away.



New information, however, suggests that the youngster was attacked by those he had allegedly participated in a heist with.



The two others and the youngster are accused of breaking into the Gomoa Dominase Onion market where they allegedly stole various goods.



Later, to stop him from exposing them, his own people attacked him.



The head of the Gomoa Potsin Watch Dog Committee, Mr. Anderson Oluku, made these assertions.



He claimed that when they went to see the victim in the hospital, he confessed to them the events that led to the attack on him.



The victim is responding to treatment, he hinted further, and will soon be released from the 37 Military Hospital.



Meanwhile, the victim’s father, Kwame Dadzie, has refuted the accusations.



He claims that his son is not a robber or a thief with a gun.



The son was too young, according to him, to commit an armed robbery.



As a result, he has requested that the Police look into the situation and charge those responsible.