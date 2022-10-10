14-year-old boy, 10 others arrested at 'wee' joints in Mampong

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 10 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Mampong District Police Command of the Ghana Police Service have arrested a 14-year-old boy and 10 other suspects in two communities in the Ashanti Region for possessing illegal drugs.



According to a Daily Guide, the 11 suspects were arrested at ‘wee’ joints during a police swoop at Akyeremade, Zongo, and Tunsoum in the Ashanti Region.



The Daily Guide indicated that a police document it cited said that the police found some illegal drugs, including cannabis, popularly known as "wee", during the arrests.



"The suspects were arrested with 4 pieces of partially smoked substances suspected to be Indian hemp," it said.



Also, the Ashanti Mampong District Police Command said that the arrests form part of efforts to stop the sale of narcotics and their use in the area.



It stated that the 10 suspects included Richard Brako, 24; Mohammed Mubarak, 18; Allah Mohammed, 19; and Amin Rashwan, 19.



It added that the other suspects are Isaac Acheampong, 40, Kwame Okyere aka 'Palapa, 36; Tutu Collins, 22, Stephen Kwabena, 42; Ibrahim Yakubu, 26, and Yeboah Rehand, who is aged 24.



The police further stated that the 14-year-old boy has been released to his parents and will be brought to the police station occasionally to assist with the investigation.



"The rest of the suspects are in police custody as exhibits have been retained. Suspects will be screened, profiled, and those found culpable will be put before the court," it added.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/BOG