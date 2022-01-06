14 killed from 96 accidents in December in the Western Region

Regional News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

A total of 14 persons died in separate road accidents in the Western Region of Ghana in a spate of one month.



The accidents, which occurred in the month of December 2021, involved motorbikes and commercial and private vehicles.



Western Region Commander of the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD) Superintendent Isaac Kwesi Sokpa, who disclosed this to host Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson on Connect FM’s flagship morning show Omanba Pa indicates that a total of 96 accident cases were recorded in the month under review.



“We also recorded two pedestrian knockdowns whilst eleven males and three females died. The numbers are high but we can say that the rate of road accidents is reducing in the Western Region. The motorbike riders continue to be our major problem because most of the deaths are recorded from them. The laws of road rules are clear but most of them have decided to abuse them,” he indicated.



Out of the total number of accidents, 69 commercial vehicles were involved with 53 being private.



A total of 12 motorbikes were also involved in various accidents whilst 12 persons died in the same month from motorcycle crashes.



Commercial and private vehicles also claimed two lives.



Superintendent Isaac Kwesi Sokpa compared the numbers to the same period in 2020 where ten persons died out of 87 accidents.



He is advising drivers to be careful whilst on the road to reduce the number of accidents in the New Year.



He says most of the accidents occur as a result of recklessness on the part of the drivers and that can easily be prevented.



Western Region Director of the National Road Safety Authority Nana Akua Ansah, on her part, told the host that her outfit has intensified education in the New Year.



“2022 is a different year, we have sensitized drivers and we believe they will comply with the rules to reduce accidents on the road. We did not experience a lot of fatalities in the Western Region and we believe it will continue,” she noted.



She is optimistic that if drivers comply with all the rules on the roads, accidents are likely to reduce in the New Year.