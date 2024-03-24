13th African Games final medal table: Ghana 6th as Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa underline dominance

General News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

The 13th African Games officially closed on March 23, 2024, with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo leading a high-powered government delegation to the closing ceremony at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.



Athletes and officials from all the participating countries marched into the stadium clad in their colourful attires as the packed audience at the venue cheered them.



For most of the athletes, competing to win medals was the goal, but the spirit of competition rewards only a limited number of persons who don't just compete but excel.



For the different national teams, the medal haul will be the best mark of success in the games. Hence the final medal table gives a good indication of which team performed best overall.



On the packed final day, there was little by way of medals to be won, hence the table from March 22, remained largely unchanged.



Despite Ghana’s outstanding achievements on Golden Friday - having won 11 gold medals, the host country could still not break into the top five medal winners log.



Egypt (191 medals), Nigeria (121), South Africa (106), Algeria (114) and Tunisia (88) completed the top five positions respectively. Ghana ended with 68 medals in 6th position.



Morocco, (35 medals) Ethiopia (22 medals), Mauritius (25 medals) and Kenya (35 medals) completed the top ten.



Chad, Djibouti, Guinea-Bissau, Lesotho and Rwanda who all have a medal each are ranked 41st which is the last position on the medal table.



