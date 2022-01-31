139 T-VET schools across the country to benefit from free SHS policy – Adutwum

Regional News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, has announced that government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy has been extended to cover some 139 Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country.



“Based on the direction of the President, 139 T-VET schools have been moved to the Ministry of Education and they are all going to enjoy the Free Senior High School education policy,” the minister said at a press conference on Sunday, 30 January 2022.



Students who attend any of the T-vet schools do not have to pay tuition fees.



“Any student that goes to any of the 139 T-VET schools will not have to pay any fees as a result,” the minister noted.



According to the Minister, the extension of the free SHS to cover the 139 Technical and Vocational schools, forms part of efforts by government to revamp the education system of the country.



It also forms part of government’s broad-based plan to make education and training accessible to all across the country.



Dr. Adutwum noted that the Ministry of Education has established a TVET council to supervise TVET and the implementation of skills training.



He further noted that regional directorates will be set with the director-general and deputy having already been appointed.