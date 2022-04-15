136 people died through road accidents between January and March 2022

Regional News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: McAnthony Dagyenga, Contributor

A total of 136 persons lost their lives through road accidents in the Eastern Region between January and March which formed the first quarter of 2022.



These deaths were recorded from a total of 104 fatal accidents recorded in the Region.



Disclosing this to stakeholders in a meeting organized by the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional Commander of the Police MTTD, Chief Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu, said the number of deaths exceeded that which was recorded within the same time in 2021.



He said out of the 136 deaths, commercial vehicles killed 64, private cars killed 25, and motorcycles and tricycles killed 47 whereas all combined killed 36 pedestrians.



Chief Superintendent Ahiatafu also juxtaposed that within the same period in 2021, 128 deaths were recorded on the road from a total of 97 fatal accidents.



He explained that commercial vehicles killed 59, private vehicles slew 14 whiles motorcycles and tricycles killed 55, with all of them combined killing 24 pedestrians.



Unhappy about the unpleasant report, the Eastern Regional MTTD Commander called on stakeholders, especially the driver unions, to put hands on deck to address the indiscipline and reckless driving on the road.



He expressed worry that usually when the police arrest a reckless driver and begins processes to arraign them before the court, then, suddenly, there would be many phone calls from the powers that be to release them.



That, the MTTD Commander said, is hampering the advocacy for road safety in the country.



In mapping up strategies to tackle recklessness and reduce accidents on the road this Easter festive season, the stakeholders together agreed that enforcement agencies, like the police, should up their game and be on the road to crackdown on recalcitrant motorists.



The stakeholders also suggested that Christ preachers who mostly preach on the streets and markets should make road safety education the core of their preaching.



They expressed that enforcement agencies should ensure that all broken trucks should be towed off the roads to prevent collisions.



The stakeholders also appealed that a rest stop should be constructed around Nkawkaw to serve tiring drivers who have driven over three or more hours to rest before continuing their journeys.



"We are appealing to authorities to ensure that all faded road markings are deepened this Easter to make night driving quite smooth," one of the stakeholders appealed.



To the stakeholders, to ensure accident-free Easter, district assemblies should enforce bylaws that ban 'floating' drivers' activities since records suggest that they are the leading cause of road accidents in the country.