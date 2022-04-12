135 trainees graduate under NDC Ablekuma South Skills Training Programme

Politics of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: Ralph Apetorgbor

One hundred and thirty-five (135) persons have graduated from a skills training program organized by the Women’s Wing, Ablekuma South constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The beneficiaries went through a two months training in pastries making, textiles, cosmetics, detergents, antiseptics, ice cream, local drinks and beads craft.



Participants in the training were given graduation certificates, start-up packages as well as learning manual to help them in pursuing their career plans.



Speaking at the event held in Accra, the constituency Women Organizer, Mrs. Sylvia Naa Abia Addy, said the skills training program was aimed at making the women self-reliant so they could impact their communities.



She said the women’s wing is committed to providing the women with vital skills for employment and income generation.



Mrs. Naa Abia Addy commended the participants for making themselves available for the training and urged them to implement the knowledge and skills they have acquired during the training to enable them to succeed in their businesses.



“I urge you to hone the type of adventurous mindset, which will make you courageous enough to be creative and innovative, take calculated risks and to derive all the benefits that come from becoming your own boss’.



‘I encourage you too to remember that it is the entrepreneurial spirit of a people that can transform individual lives and the economy as a whole. I am honored that NDC Ablekuma South is full of hardworking and loyal residents, who are able to find opportunities in the most seemingly impossible situations”, Mrs. Naa Abia Addy stated.



Touching on the need for members of the political party to remain united at all times, she mentioned that the NDC would win the 2024 elections therefore all well meaning NDC members should continue to give off their best in everything that promotes the image of the party.



The Chairman for Ablekuma South constituency, Mr. Geoffrey Attakli Banini, urged the participants to use the skills gained to start their own businesses.



He advised the graduates to put premium on their services so as to stand-out.



"The skills training had a positive impact on my morale because I was able to learn new skills, meet and communicate with new people", said a beneficiary, Miss Lydia Elorm Aziator.



She described the program as impressive and praised the women’s wing for organizing the event which will have a positive impact on their lives.



Another beneficiary, Miss. Debora Alabi said, “I finally feel confident that I can earn a living. I am even thinking of opening a business so that I will be able to employ people to reduce the unemployment challenge facing the country."



Present at the event include, Mr. Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South; Mrs. Doris Anyomi, Ablekuma South Constituency Deputy Women's Organizer, Ms. Abigail Elorm Mensah, Deputy National Women Organizer; Mrs. Felicia Mekpoi Bortey, Greater Accra Regional Women's Organizer; Madam Patricia Naa Akuyea Addy, Greater Accra Deputy Regional Secretary, Mr. Gambo Abdulai Zam-Atu, Greater Accra Deputy Regional Organizer and representatives of women leaders from the Greater Accra Region.