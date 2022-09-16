130 chieftaincy cases on my table, 65 cases at House of Chiefs - Minister 'cry' to Nananom to stop litigation

Regional News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu

The Western Region is seriously battling with unending chieftaincy disputes according to Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah.



These disputes, he underscores, have assumed an alarming rate lately but ought to be managed carefully, and decisively to give peace chance to reign for progress and development of the region.



There are currently fourteen paramouncies in Western Region, but Shama, Wassa Fiase, Sekondi, are not occupied due to disputes.



Again, out of these paramouncies, there are hundreds of divisional stools and thousands of sub chiefs serving in various capacities.



Unfortunately, under all these traditional areas, there exist pockets of disputes hampering peace, security and development.



Responding to concerns being raised about these unending chieftaincy disputes, the Western Regional Minister Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, expressed disappointment in the alarming rate they have assumed lately.



Speaking at this year's Kundum Festival in Axim organized by the Chiefs and people of Lower Axim Traditional Area in Nzema East Municipality,

Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, expressed interest in meeting the Paramount Chief of Lower Axim Traditional Area, Awulae Attiburkusu III to find out how these disputes could be resolved.



He challenged traditional rulers in the region to fight for development and eradication of poverty instead of stampeding development with unnecessary litigation.



Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who is also Chairman of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) revealed that currently, there are 130 chieftaincy cases on his table whilst 65 cases are pending at the Regional House of Chiefs awaiting arbitration.



Speaking in an interview, the Chief of Prestea-Hemang, Nana Nteboa Pra IV, said the Minister was right in hitting the nail right on the head.



He agreed entirely with the assertion made by the Regional Minister, noting that in the past, Chiefs were warriors conquering territories, but in modern times, development obviously should be the primary focus of all traditional leaders.



Nana Nteboa Pra IV, Chief of Prestea-Hemang, said traditional rulers must lead by example.



Many have attributed challenges facing the Western Region to the numerous chieftaincy disputes lingering in courts and at the house of chiefs.



The Western Regional House of Chiefs which is supposed to address all these existing disputes, is also facing the same challenge, as peace and tranquility continues to elude the house.



Members are reportedly not united and their disunity continues to tamper with cohesion, therefore denying the region the concerted effort to fight for developmental projects despite contributing significantly, more than any region to the nation's Gross Domestic Product (GDP)