13 suspects arrested in connection with renewed clashes in Bawku

General News of Saturday, 1 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Minister Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Ebenezer Kojo Kum has disclosed that 13 suspects have been arrested and airlifted to Accra following sporadic shootings in Bawku in the Upper East Region on Monday.



The Minister said the police will continue to go after persons who foment trouble in the area.



The arrest follows a shooting incident on Monday which left some persons injured.



The Interior Minister Ambrose Dery renewed the curfew placed on the community.



The National Peace Council together with some Civil Society Organizations have asked leaders in the area to resolve their differences devoid of violence.



The Minister said: “The police are taking steps to process some individuals who were arrested a couple of days ago, and after they have been processed, they will be brought to Accra for further investigations. Already, some 13 persons who were arrested on Tuesday evening were sent to Accra and are being processed for court.”



“In the first place, let us admit that there ought not to be any chieftaincy crisis in Bawku because as far as the status of the overlord of Bawku is considered, he is the actual Chief. The Supreme Court in April 2003 delivered the judgment, confirming that status. There should be no debate whatsoever about who the overlord of Bawku is.“



“The situation we are experiencing is being caused by some recalcitrant persons who have set out to foment trouble,” he added.



Meanwhile, he had directed the security agencies to deal ruthlessly with persons who would have in lawlessness in the area.



“We have had a series of meetings, not all of them get into the public space. The Minister for National Security was present at the last meeting we held. So the parties’ claim that no one has met them yet is untrue.”



“There are also committees working behind the scenes. But if a group of individuals decides to take the law into their hands, they will have to be made to face the full rigors of the law. They can’t in one breath be engaging and in another breath be doing things that are untoward.”