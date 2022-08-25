13-member Benin delegation pay working visit on Ayorkor Botchwey

General News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

A 13-member delegation from the Adjarra City in Benin has paid a working visit on the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey.



The purpose of the visit from Adjarra city was to advance discussions on an initiative on the theme: “Ghana-Adjarra Project”.



The “Ghana-Adjarra Project” is geared towards strengthening the long-standing cooperation and bonds of friendship between Benin and Ghana in the educational, economic, political, tourism and cultural, spheres, among others.



Leader of the delegation, the Deputy Mayor of Adjarra City, Mr Andre Assogba acknowledged the effort of the Ghanaian authorities that facilitated their visit to Ghana.



Mr Assogba indicated his country’s readiness to invite investors from Ghana to explore business opportunities in Benin and expressed hopes that this project will continue to promote cooperation between the two countries in the various sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.



Ghana’s Coordinating Director, Political & Economic of the Foreign Ministry Ambassador Hannah Nyarko, noted the extraordinary partnership that existed between Benin and Ghana at the bilateral multilateral, and regional levels.



She further commended the delegation from Benin for the efforts towards realising the project and initiative.



She also expressed hope that the Ghanaian Municipalities will welcome this project which will strengthen the already existing bond between both countries.