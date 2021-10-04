13 dead, several injured in fatal accident

General News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thirteen people have died in an accident involving an Accra-Kumasi bound bus and a cargo truck at Konongo in the Ashanti Region on Sunday, October 3.



Eleven others got injured and are on admission at the Konongo Government Hospital.



According to a report by Starr FM, one of the buses attempted to overtake another vehicle which led to the head-on collision with an oncoming bus causing the death of the thirteen people.



The dead comprises nine males and four 4 females. Their bodies have been deposited at the Konongo Government Hospital morgue.



Konongo MTTD Commander, DSP Paa Yeboah told journalists that “The cargo truck was coming from the Kumasi direction to Accra and the OA bus was coming from the Accra direction towards Wa with passengers though the bus wasn’t full.



“The passengers together with the driver and the mate, there were 26 persons on board.”



“There was a truck ahead of the bus and in an attempt to overtake, it crashed into the other at the front part and both vehicles fell into a ditch. 13 people died on the spot and about 11 others injured,” he said.