13.1m doses of vaccines administered so far – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that 13.1million vaccine doses have been administered so far as part of efforts to get rid of the coronavirus from the country.



He said this in his 28th Covid-19 update on Sunday, March 27.



Mr Akufo-Addo said a total of 29million doses of vaccines have arrived in the country to enable the target of vaccinating 20million people possible.



“We have 29million vaccines doses,” he said, adding that “13.1million doses have been administered as of 26th March 2022.”



He urged people who are yet to be inoculated to take the vaccines.



“I urge you to take it,” he said while assuring that the vaccines are safe.



