123,328 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Savannah Region - GHS

Regional News of Saturday, 22 January 2022

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham

Ghana Health Service(GHS) has said that 123,328 people have been vaccinated against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic in the Savannah Region.



This was made known at a media briefing, held at the Savannah regional capital, Damongo.



Doctor Chrystantus Kubio, the Savannah Regional Health Director, who made the disclosure said the current data was taken on January 1, 2022, adding that," Savannah Region is targeting to vaccinate 385,536 eligible population".



He indicated that based on several considerations, including safety, efficacy, and potential effectiveness, the region had received a total of 155,780 doses of AstraZeneca,13,440 doses of Moderna, 43,700 doses of Johnson and Johnson, and 50,310 doses of Pfizer; bringing the total vaccines received to 263,230 doses.



"The country's target is to vaccinate 20 million people segmented by population groups and geography, excluding children and pregnant women. Savannah Region is targeting to vaccinate 385,536 eligible population. In the long run, the vision is to expand the vaccination to include children and pregnant women as time goes on and more safety data become available," he said.



He bemoaned the low patronage of the vaccines in the region as a result of the many conspiracy theories and false information circulating on social media with some holding the conviction that the vaccines cannot simply protect them against the virus.



Borne out perceptions, a lot of people he noted were resisting the jab, even as the country is currently facing a fourth wave.



He called on the media to help address the public misconceptions and hesitancy to the COVID-9 vaccination in the region in order to reduce the spread of the virus.



The benefits of the vaccination in his estimation far outweigh the perceived conspiracies, including a potential reduction in Coronavirus ill-health and deaths and reduced disruption of social and economic functions.