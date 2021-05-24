120 bridges to be built this year – Minister of Roads promises

General News of Monday, 24 May 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta has said government has earmarked 120 out of 200 programmed bridges in various part of the country for completion this year.



He made the disclosure at government’s press briefing in Accra on Sunday, May 23, 2021. According to him, this forms part of government’s broader plan of improving the country’s road network and bring development close to Ghanaians.



Part of the programmed bridges for construction Mr. Amoako-Atta said are 50 bridges under the Czech Bridges Programme of which “bridge components are being fabricated in the Czech Republic with the arrival of 21 of them in the country pending the start of work.”



He also disclosed that among the 120 bridges is Dikpe, Iture and Ankobra Bridge, the Volivo cable-stay bridge, Adawso to Ekyeamanfrom Bridge over the Volta in Afram Plains, 89 Mabey Bailey Bridges as well as the reconstruction of Buipe, Yapei and Daboya Bridges.



This he said the contract has been awarded with preliminary designs submitted pending approval for work to begin.



Additionally, touching on completed bridges in the country, he said 69 of steel bridges across the feeder roads network are completed and will be launched under the Sinohydro Project, 20 bridges rehabilitation on trunk roads network, 13 Spanish bridges and 7 Northern Bridges in Kulungugu, Garu1, Garu2, Doninga, Sisili and Ambalara have been completed and opened to traffic.



