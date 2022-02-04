120-acre cashew plantation in the Oti Region razed down by fire

General News of Friday, 4 February 2022

Cashew plantation was worth GH¢ 400,000 – Owner



Cause of fire outbreak currently unknown - Sheriff Owusu



Affected cashew farmers call for govt support



A 120-acre cashew plantation in the Oti Region has been razed down by fire.



According to Asaase radio, the owner of the plantation, Jordan Sheriff Owusu indicated that the cause of the fire outbreak is not currently known.



“It’s quite unfortunate because we’ve already done fire belt all around the farm such so there is no way any fire will come from an external source and penetrate the farm,” Owusu was quoted by asaaseradio.com.



Sheriff Owusu said he had kept the plantation for about 6 years and all his investments have gone down the drain with the fire outbreak.



He added that the plantation was worth an estimated GH¢ 400,000.



“This cashew plantation started about six years ago and a whole lot of investment has gone into this plantation. Besides the cost of the land, cost of clearing plantation is worth GH¢ 400,000, this incident will go a long way to affect me in the sense that I invested all that I have into this project,” he said.



Sheriff Owusu disclosed that other cashew farmers were affected by the fire outbreak which destroyed his plantation.



He, therefore, urged the government and other philanthropists to come to the aid of all the farmers who lost the cashew plantations.



He added that government in particular should support the farms since it is in line with its agenda to promote cashew production in the Oti regions.



“I’m calling on the government and other philanthropists to rehabilitate the plantation. There are a few other cashew plantations that got burnt with mine. If we are unable to recover our losses it will deter other youth from venturing into the agriculture sector. Since the government is trying to promote cashew in the region, I pray that the government agencies will help us get back on our feet,” Owusu said.