120,000 payment to Adwoa Safo exposé unnecessary, making Ghanaians angrier – Amoako Baah

General News of Monday, 28 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Richard Amoako Baah has revealed that it was unnecessary for Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) to reveal the Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare gave out money for Sarah Adwoa Safo.



According to him, his recent revelation is making Ghanaians angry and that it would make it appear as though the presidency is sitting on huge cash and sharing it among party functionaries.



“All these revelations are not necessary. Revealing that the Chief of Staff gave him such a huge amount of money to be dashed to Adwoa Safo will make Ghanaians angry. Ghanaians might think there is money sitting at the presidency and we are sharing it among ourselves,” the Political Scientist revealed on TV XYZ.



His concerns follow claims made by Kennedy Agyapong that Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare gave him 120,000 to deposit in the bank account of Dome-Kwabenya MP Adwoa Safo following her demands on the party.



“I have vowed not to insult like I will blast her today. Adwoa Safo, Chief of Staff called me, I went there and [she] said now this is what she is saying, I swear [on] my mother’s grave, Chief of Staff gave me 120,000 to deposit in Adwoa Safo’s bank account. “I put the money there, I deposited it in her Fidelity bank account, you can ask her PA. I deposited the money there. Now, because of how she is behaving we are in opposition,” he revealed o Accra-based Asaase Radio Last Tuesday



But Dr. Amoako Baah indicated that the conduct of some elements within the NPP is was may send the party into opposition as they are failing to heed to advice.