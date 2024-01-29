12 suspects in late Major Mahama murder case sentenced to life imprisonment

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 29 January 2024

Twelve of the fourteen individuals implicated in the trial concerning the murder of Major Maxwell Mahama have been sentenced to life imprisonment.



The judgment was delivered after they were found guilty of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and abetment of murder.



The jury, presiding over the case involving the alleged murder, delivered their verdict on the culpability of the fourteen defendants accused of conspiracy to commit murder and abetment of murder, citinewsroom.com reports.



This case, dating back to 2017, has reached its concluding phase, as both the prosecution and the defence have presented their arguments before the judge and jury.



Justice Mariama Owusu, the presiding judge, is currently summarizing the relevant laws pertaining to the charges and the evidence submitted during the trial to aid the jury in their deliberations.



On Thursday, January 25, 2024, Patrick Anim Addo, representing the 13th and 14th accused, began his final address to the jury, concluding on Monday, January 29.



Major Mahama tragically lost his life in a lynching incident at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017, while on duty, reportedly mistaken for a robber.



Following the appalling event, more than fifty suspects were apprehended, with fourteen eventually selected for prosecution. Among them were William Baah, then-Assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, Bernard Asamoah (also known as Daddy), Kofi Nyame (alias Abortion), Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, and Bismarck Donkor.



The remaining defendants include John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu, Bismarck Abanga, and Kwadwo Anima.



In July 2022, the High Court dismissed a motion for a case dismissal put forward by the legal representatives of the 14 defendants in the trial.



The accused, among whom was the former assemblyman for Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah, contended that the prosecution's evidence was insufficient to establish their involvement in the tragic death of Major Mahama, advocating for their exoneration from the charges.



However, Justice Mariama Owusu, a Supreme Court Justice presiding as an additional High Court Judge, disagreed with their stance.



She maintained that the prosecution had adequately demonstrated the charges of intentionally causing harm to and murdering Major Mahama, warranting further legal proceedings.



Consequently, Her Ladyship rejected the motion for case dismissal and instructed the accused individuals to present their defense.



