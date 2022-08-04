12 persons perish in an accident in the Central region

Regional News of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Wednesday evening head-on collision around Ataabadze within the Komenda Edina Eguafo district of the Central region has claimed about twelve precious lives.



A DAF truck with registration number GM 2076-12 collided with a Nissan minibus and also registered WR 1347-17.



The mini-bus was transporting travellers from Kumasi to Takoradi when the incident occurred.



Municipal Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Mr. Abraham Bansah on Thursday morning tells Rainbow Radio International that his department, since receiving the information has been handling the situation accordingly to ensure sanity.



He informs, family members of victims have started storming the area to identify their wards. The police chief used the opportunity to caution road users on the dangers of indiscipline use.