12 perish in gory accident at Sefwi Tanoso

Regional News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com

12 people have been confirmed dead while 20 have sustained severe injuries in a gory crash between a sprinter bus with registration number AS 1813-19 and a Metro Mass Transport bus with registration number AS 7123-Y.



The accident according to Anhwiaso Police MTTD Commander ASP Emmanuel Osei happened at exactly 10:45am on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Sefwi Tanoso near Bibiani.



According to their preliminary investigations, the sprinter bus which was loaded from Sefwi Waiwso to Kumasi was overtaking a tricycle “Aboboyaa” leading to a collision with the Metro Mass Transport.



The Metro Mass Transport according to was speeding, heading towards Sefwi Waiwso from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



Currently, 19 victims who have sustained severe injuries have been conveyed to the Anhwiaso Community Hospital while one is at Bibiani Community Hospital receiving treatment.



The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital Morgue and Anhwiaso Community Hospital Morgue with the mortuaries receiving 9 and 4 bodies respectively.