12 officers injured during Arise Ghana demonstration - Police

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Police Service releases statement after Arise Ghana demonstration



Ghana Police calms the public after Day 1 of demonstration



Police denounce attack on its officers at demo



The Ghana Police Service has said 12 of their officers were injured with some police vehicles been damaged following Tuesday's demonstration by the Arise Ghana group.



According to a statement released on June 28, 2022, and sighed by Chief Superintendent of Police, Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Public Affairs Director, contrary to the court orders, the organisers insisted on using routes leading to the Jubilee House.



However, all attempts to persuade the demonstrators to comply with the court-approved routes proved futile which led the demonstrators to began pelting the police with stones.



"So far, 12 Police officers who sustained various degrees of injuries and were treated in the Police Mobile Hospital have been transferred to the Police Hospital for further treatment. Some police vehicles have also been damaged," part of the statement read.



They added that, the demonstrators further regrouped and burnt tyres on the road around Circle and so they had no option but to use tear gas and water cannons to subdue the rioting and restore order.



"The demonstrators further regrouped and burnt tires on the road around Circle. The fire from the burning tires has since been put out by the police."



Meanwhile, the road has partially been cleared and the police have urged all road users to continue to bear with them and use alternative routes while they calm the situation.



The police therefore assured the general public that all those involved in the violent demonstration would be brought to book.



