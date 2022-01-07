12 Bawku accused persons plead not guilty, granted GH¢240k bail

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The High Court in Accra has granted bail to the 12 accused persons involved in the Bawku chieftaincy disturbances in a combined sum of GH¢240k.



Each of the 12 accused persons pleaded not guilty to two charges of unlawful assembly with weapons and offensive conduct Conducive to the breach of peace.



They have each been granted bail in the sums of GH¢200,000 each with one surety, no justification.



The case has been adjourned to February 12, 2022.



This bail was granted after their lawyers moved to the High Court two days after the Circuit Court ruled that, it does not have jurisdictions to grant bail to them.



The accused persons who appeared before the court for the first time on January 5, after missing January 1 and 4 sittings were on a provisional charge of unlawful assembly.



The accused persons are Issahaku Barkin, Samuel Abdul Rahman, Seidu Mohammed Saani, Richard Amevor, Nantogma Kwami, Iddrisu Shaibu, Namaw Osman Nabia, Inusah Belko, Abdulai Gboo, Abdulai Nangbon Dana, Naa Tampuri and Dr Samuel Burgri.



The accused persons were arrested last Tuesday following a renewed chieftaincy clash in Bawku which led to the loss of lives and the destruction of property.



Sporadic shootings were recorded in parts of the town prior to the renewed clashes following attempts to perform the final funeral rites for a chief who died about 41 years ago.



