115 students qualify for 2022 spelling B championship final

General News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a thrilling display of grit and intelligence, 115 young people from various schools across the country, have qualified for the final national championship of the Spelling B competition.



With most participants drawn from Accra and Tema, the competition also saw new entrants into the competition from various parts of the country. Participants from Obuasi, Kenyasi, Keta, Kpando, and Peduase joined the competition for the first time.



The competition organised by Young Educators Foundation drew over 500 participants from across the country to partake in the preliminary stage of the competition, however, 173 finalists proved their mettle and made it to the semi-finals.



Out of this number, 115 advanced to the National Finals after a thrilling bout of spelling.



According to organisers of the competition, some participants took part in the spelling bouts from their homes due to the resurgence of the COVID-19.



Out of the 115 finalists, 92 are first-time Spellers and 23 are returning Spellers who’ve made a comeback with the hopes of grabbing the enviable bragging rights as The Spelling Bee 2022 National Champion.



There will be an official launch in September 2021 and the final event will be held in 2022.







