11-year-old girl stabbed in Kumasi

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: dailymailgh.com

An 11-year-old girl suffered serious knife wounds after she was attacked by a male adult at Akwatialine, a suburb of the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.



The incident happened just before 8p.m., on Friday, October 22, when the victim, Adama Hudu was on her way to buy food. She was reportedly accosted by her attacker who stabbed her multiple times without any provocation.



The poor girl who bled profusely managed to reach home with the knife wounds and was rushed to the Manhyia Government Hospital for treatment, witnesses told dailymailgh.com.



It is gathered that the victim sustained knife wounds at the left side of her lower abdomen. Her mum, Mariyam Hudu, who narrated the horrifying scene to dailymailgh.com is still in shock.



“I’m scared”, Mariyam said. “The attacker wanted to kill my daughter. This is the first time I have witnessed this in our neighborhood and I feel unsafe”.



The AkwatiaLine community is near the Central Business District. It is also close to the popular ‘Thinker Island’, home to many wanted criminals, suspected drug peddlers and addicts.



Assemblyman for the area, Hon Ali Ahmed says his outfit will partner the police to keep the area safe.



“We are going to take measures to protect that area. I hear these criminals use that neighbourhood as their hideout…It is so surprising this has happened. I have reported the incident to the District Commander and he was even surprised”, Ahmed said.



The police is yet to make an arrest.



