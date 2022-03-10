11-year-old girl found dead by hanging at Old Tafo

Regional News of Thursday, 10 March 2022

Correspondence from Ashanti Region



Blessing Asamoah, 11, has been found dead hanging on a metal pole at Old Tafo in the Ashanti.



Father of the deceased, Isaac Asamoah in a close interview with GhanaWeb’s correspondent in the Ashanti Region narrated that his 11-year old daughter returned from school on Wednesday day fit and sought permission from her mother to join her friend to study at a friend’s house.



The father indicated that he returned home from work to meet his daughter's absence and asked her mother and younger sister to fetch her from the friend’s house since it was getting late into the night around 8 pm.



“Her mother reached the friend’s house to see a large number of people crowded at the area and she tried to find out the reason,” Mr. Asamoah told Ghanaweb



“Unfortunately, she saw her daughter dead behind a pole with a rope around her neck,” the deceased's father narrated.



Mr. Asamoah added that, from the account of the friend, Blessing had already finished her homework, packed her books, and wanted to urinate before leaving the place to her house.



“My daughter's friend waited for her for a long time and later heard the news that there is a small girl hanging behind the metal pole,” he added.



The body has since been deposited at the Ebenezer Mortuary, Old Tafo whiles the Police Service at Moro Market has launched investigations into the matter.



However, the father of the deceased Mr. Asamoah has called for justice and a thorough investigation to ensure that the rule of law prevails.



The deceased, Blessing Asamoah,11 is the eldest child of Mr. Asamoah and a pupil at Old Tafo R/C Basic School six.